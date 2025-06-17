Texas Rangers Star Rookie Kumar Rocker Has Huge Task Ahead of Him in Return
The Texas Rangers got a huge return to the big leagues on this past Sunday night from their highly regarded rookie right-hander Kumar Rocker in a win over the Chicago White Sox.
Powered by multiple shots of pickle juice and sheer determination to live up to the billing as one of the most highly regarded pitching prospects in baseball, Rocker brought his A-game to help his team to a sweep.
Rocker tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just four hits and one walk with six strikeouts to earn the second victory of his career. Though he still has work to do in order to get his numbers where they should be, Rocker dropped his ERA from a mark of 8.87 to 7.31.
Now that he is seemingly fully healthy and back in the big leagues, Rocker is stepping into a rotation which has had seemingly endless injuries this season.
It's no longer a hope things pan out for a rookie situation for the 25-year-old, it's a circumstance where the Rangers need Rocker to continue hitting his potential.
Texas Rangers Need Kumar Rocker to Be a Star Right Away
Texas has kept itself afloat and sits at .500 and just five games out of first place headed into a new week, but a ton of that has come from pitching performances that have been much better than anyone expected going into the year.
With Tyler Mahle and Nathan Eovaldi joining Jon Gray and Cody Bradford on the injured list over the last several weeks, the depth of the rotation is being tested, and suddenly Rocker finds himself in an absolutely critical role.
Rocker boasts an impressive 2.50 career minor league ERA as well as a 0.833 WHIP. He was impressive in Round Rock after being sent down after a rough start earlier this month against the Tampa Bay Rays.
If Sunday evening was the first step in Rocker establishing himself as a star right now, it's going to go a long way towards helping this team be able to accomplish more than many thought this season.
