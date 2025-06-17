Rangers Remain in Playoff Mix, but Not for Reason Many Would Have Predicted
Many people believed in the Texas Rangers heading into the 2025 MLB regular season.
After winning the World Series in 2023, they struggled in their defense of the championship, not even qualifying for the postseason.
Looking to ensure that it didn’t happen again, the front office got to work adding pieces to the puzzle to upgrade the roster.
More News: Texas Rangers Boss Seeking Particular Type of Pitcher at MLB Trade Deadline
In search of some power, first baseman Jake Burger was acquired from the Miami Marlins and designated hitter Joc Pederson was signed in free agency.
The Rangers looked to have the deepest lineup in baseball, set to score runs with regularity to help balance out a pitching staff that had a lot of question marks.
It wasn’t so much a concern about the talent on the pitching staff, but whether they would be able to stay healthy. The starting rotation had plenty of depth to work with.
More News: Three Texas Rangers Sluggers Who Have Turned Their Numbers Around
The bullpen, if anything, was where the biggest concerns were given their lack of an established late-game option.
Heading into play on June 17, everyone had things backward with Texas.
Their offense has been a major letdown and it has been the pitching staff, despite a ridiculous amount of injuries to the starting rotation, which has thrived.
More News: Rangers Former Top Prospect Breathing Much-Needed Life Into Team's Dormant Lineup
“For maybe the first time ever, the roles have changed. The Rangers have the best ERA in the American League, and they’ve spent most of the season passing up any and all scoring opportunities,” wrote Levi Weaver of The Athletic (subscription required).
That role reversal has helped keep the Rangers afloat in the standings with a 36-36 record, just on the outside looking in on the playoff picture in the American League.
As a result, Texas is just about right where the MLB writers over at The Athletic had them pegged coming into the season.
The Rangers were No. 10 in the preseason rankings and are No. 13 in the most recent update, courtesy of a four-game winning streak and being victorious in seven out of their last eight games.
“It’s been better of late, and they’re in the midst of a schedule-breather. The AL West is a weak division, so it’s not too late. But what has happened is that they’ve backed themselves into a corner,” Weaver added.
Texas is a team everyone will be keeping a close eye on over the next few weeks.
More News: Texas Rangers Stars Showing Hints of Finally Turning Things Around
Despite uninspiring results last year, they didn’t sell ahead of the deadline, which was a short-sighted decision. Multiple veterans departed in free agency who would have brought back some value on the trade market.
Will that happen again in 2025?
Only time will tell, as the team has the talent to make a run, but injuries continue mounting on the pitching staff, which is testing their depth.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.