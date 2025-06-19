Rangers Predicted To Have Quiet MLB Trade Deadline Despite Recent Success
The Texas Rangers have been one of the more disappointing teams in baseball during the 2025 MLB regular season.
Predicted by many to be contenders in the American League, the team is currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture for the second year in a row after winning the World Series in 2023.
With a record of 36-37, they are currently six games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West, but only 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners, who occupy the final wild card spot, entering play on June 18.
Offensive production has been their downfall, struggling to consistently produce runs.
What was expected to be one of the most prolific lineups in the league has fallen woefully short of expectations.
The pitching staff has answered the call, stepping up and keeping the team afloat as the lineup figures things out.
But injuries are beginning to take a toll there.
Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Mahle most recently joined Jon Gray and Cody Bradford on the injured list. Youngsters Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker have also been sidelined at points this season.
On paper, the Rangers look like a team that can make some noise down the stretch. The roster is littered with All-Stars and some intriguing young players who can provide a spark.
Given the moves that were made over the winter, they have the look of a team that will be buying ahead of the deadline as long as they are somewhat in the playoff mix.
But, would that be in their best interest?
Their biggest additions could be players making a return from the injured list for a second-half push.
“Perhaps the Rangers could be buyers, but it's easier to imagine them standing pat and hoping injury comebacks get them across the finish line. Two big ones waiting to happen are Nathan Eovaldi and Cody Bradford,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, predicting the team will be in a holding pattern, but leaning toward buyers.
If the Texas offense can ever get on track, they have enough to challenge for a wild card spot at the very least in the AL, to go along with what has been some truly dominant performances on the mound.
