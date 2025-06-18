Rangers Ship Out Their Intriguing Reliever To Phillies
For weeks now, many have wondered if the Texas Rangers are going to become sellers ahead of this year's trade deadline.
That would go against the aggressive mindset that president of baseball operations Chris Young has, but perhaps it would be the reset this organization needs if they are truly out of playoff contention by the time the front office needs to make that decision.
Whether or not the Rangers are going to sell off their big chips or not remains to be seen, however, they did ship out one of their minor league pitchers.
The Philadelphia Phillies announced they acquired Nolan Hoffman from Texas in exchange for cash considerations.
Hoffman, a right-handed submarine-style reliever, signed with the Rangers this past offseason after he elected to become a free agent following the 2024 campaign.
Prior to getting dealt, he had a 5.91 ERA in 22 outings (three starts) with Triple-A Round Rock, struggling with his command by walking 21 batters in 35 innings pitched compared to 46 strikeouts.
Prior to his short stint with Texas, he was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners in 2018. He looked solid during his first two years of professional baseball, prompting the Baltimore Orioles to select him in the 2021 Rule 5 draft.
While Hoffman worked his way up the pipeline, he never reached The Show, topping out at the Triple-A level for the Orioles last season before electing to become a free agent.
For his career, he has a 3.65 ERA in 185 total minor league outings, striking out 267 batters in 249 innings pitched while walking 107 and holding opposing lineups to a .245 batting average.
