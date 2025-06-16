Rangers Offense, Shockingly To Many, Has Had Best Week in MLB
The Texas Rangers' offense, or lack thereof, has been one of the most confusing storylines in all of baseball this season. The same core of guys that won the World Series in 2023 have struggled to manufacture runs all year. According to FanGraphs, the lineup ranks 26th in average, 28th in OBP, 27th in OPS, and 26th in runs.
But this week has been very different with the Rangers scoring 16 runs twice this week against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday and Thursday. They were a season-high for runs in a game and the team's fourth and fifth time scoring double-digit runs this season.
The outstanding offensive week has put Texas at the top of baseball, as the team's .537 slugging percentage is this week's highest in baseball.
Have Bochy and the Rangers Finally Figured It Out?
“We're just trying to do a better job of putting balls in play, and not trying to slug or anything and just keeping things moving as far as the line," manager Bruce Bochy said after Texas' second 16-run output. "We've talked about this. Hopefully we can continue this, and be who we are."
The Rangers are now 35-36 and have won six of their last seven.
Marcus Semien, who has had one of the most shockingly underwhelming seasons in baseball, has found his old self in June, slashing .348/.412/.652 and hitting three of his now seven home runs.
Evan Carter did not look like himself when he returned from the IL at the start of May, slashing .182/.270/.273 before heading back to the IL later in the month. But since returning on June 3, he's slashing .407/.484/.815 with three home runs.
Adolis Garcia, who has taken a mountains of criticism for being a home run-dependent hitter who has not hit home runs, has contributed with contact, slashing .316/.341/.474 in June. He has 12 hits in ten games after having just 17 in all of May.
Texas' hitters are finally giving the pitching the support they need to be a winning baseball team. The Rangers find themselves just a game behind the Seattle Mariners for second place in the American League West, and with series against the Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Baltimore Orioles on the horizon, there's a lot of ground to be made up with this momentum.
