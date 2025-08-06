Rangers Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi Joins Elite Company After Most Recent Start
As the Texas Rangers build momentum in the American League, they have been led by one of the best starting rotations in baseball.
Coming into the season, there were some high expectations for the team after a very disappointing year in 2024. After winning the World Series, the Rangers missed the playoffs completely the following campaign.
This led to some changes during the offseason, but the team knew that the talent was still mostly there. Getting Jacob deGrom back from injury was crucial, and his ability to stay healthy this year has been a game-changer.
deGrom has once again proven that he can be with the best of the best when on the mound.
Furthermore, while the return of their ace has helped, they also locked up another key veteran over the winter to a multi-year deal. Re-signing Nathan Eovaldi appeared to be the top priority for the club over the offseason, and they got the job done.
Despite the franchise facing some financial concerns, the team kept the talented right-hander.
That decision has paid off for Texas, with him having a fantastic campaign so far. Eovaldi has totaled a 10-3 record and 1.38 ERA in 19 starts. While he did miss some time with injury, the 35-year-old has had arguably the best year of his career thus far.
The strong performance through 19 starts has resulted in him joining some elite company. In the last 50 years, there have only been three pitchers to have an ERA below 1.50 through 19 starts.
Being mentioned in the same conversation with Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, and Zack Greinke is good company to be with. Of those three, it was only Martinez who was able to win the Cy Young award for his league in the season he accomplished this stat.
With two months to play, it will be interesting to see if Eovaldi can make a push and challenge Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers for the award this campaign.
For the Rangers, their starting rotation is going to be fun to watch over the next two months. With the surprise addition of Merrill Kelly, they now have a three-headed monster that should be feared.
Currently, they are breathing down the necks of the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card race. Texas is going to be a team that nobody will want to face in a short series, with them being able to throw a pitcher of the caliber of Eovaldi at them in Game 2.
