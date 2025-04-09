Rangers Place Young Star on Injured List, Make Flurry of Corresponding Roster Moves
The Texas Rangers are trying to avoid being swept at the hands of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Wednesday afternoon.
That is going to be very tough after their star outfielder went down with an injury.
Per the Rangers baseball communications account, Wyatt Langford was placed on the 10-day injured list after leaving Tuesday's game early with oblique tightness.
Langford was the only player on the team with double-digit hits on the season. He is also slashing .244/.333/.561 with four home runs, six RBI and six runs scored.
The right-hander will be replaced in the lineup by veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar.
Pillar has appeared in just six games, but he is 4-for-11 with just one strike out and one stolen base.
To replace Langford on the roster for the time being, Texas has called up Dustin Harris from Triple-A Round Rock.
Harris was 2-for-6 with a double and home run in his two games played in 2024. He will be the platoon player on the team while Texas waits for Langford to recover from his injury.
The Rangers also optioned Jonathan Ornelas to Triple-A. He was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his limited action this season.
To fill the spot on the 26-man roster, the Rangers called up Ezequiel Duran from Triple-A Round Rock. He started the season on the big league roster, but he went 0-for-11 in his first five games played.
The 25-year-old has plenty of experience at the big league level, so it is the logical move for Texas to make.