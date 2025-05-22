Rangers Prospect Regression Makes Hypothetical Paul Skenes Blockbuster Tough
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, the Texas Rangers had one of the more highly-touted farm systems in baseball.
Many considered the Rangers to be a Top 10 team coming into the season and a potential contender to reach the World Series for the second time in three seasons. They organization also have a highly regarded farm system.
Having that kind of prospect surplus creates opportunities for a franchise. They can either develop those players to become foundational pieces in the Big Leagues, or package them together to acquire an established star to help push the team forward.
One established star whose name has started popping up in hypothetical trade packages is Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Last week, MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN was on The Pat McAfee show and suggested an argument could be made that the Pirates would be best off trading the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year with his value being so high.
Going nowhere and already firing their manager, Derek Shelton, Pittsburgh trading away their one true star would likely cause a mutiny amongst the fan base.
While another MLB insider, Jon Heyman, has shot down any Skenes trade talk, Passan did create an interesting talking point.
How much would the Pirates be able to ask for in return for their superstar? His value is off the charts, nearly twice as much that of Garrett Crochet, whom the Boston Red Sox acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for four top prospects, including two inside the top 100, per Baseball Trade Values.
Do the Rangers have the kind of assets to compete in a potential Skenes sweepstakes?
Could Rangers Be Players in Paul Skenes Sweepstakes?
The preseason prospect rankings suggest there is a shot, but they were only an honorable mention by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report because their top prospects haven’t been great to start the 2025 campaign.
Five of their top six prospects are pitchers, which might entice Pittsburgh, but they already have a surplus of young arms.
Two of those pitchers were Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, who have not found much success at the Major League level. Rocker’s injuries are a major concern and Leiter has struggled to harness his fastball, leading to control issues.
The Pirates develop pitchers well and both of those players have incredible upside.
But, if they were going to trade Skenes, it should be with the goal of adding controllable long-term talent for the lineup.
The only player who fits that bill is Sebastian Walcott, who is struggling a bit in his adjustment to Double-A but did turn only 19 years old in March.
Unless all three players turn things around in a major way, or other prospects emerge as potential MLB stars, it is hard to envision Texas being legitimate players for Skenes should he ever hit the trade market.
It is incredibly unlikely, but if the Rangers really wanted Skenes, making emerging star left fielder Wyatt Langford available in a one-for-one swap would create a ton of headlines.