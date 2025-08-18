Rangers Set to Promote One of Their Top 10 Prospects Following Outstanding Production
The Texas Rangers are in an interesting position heading into the latter portion of August in this 2025 season. With a 62-63 record to their name, they have quite a ways to go if they want to make a Postseason push, which leads to the question of whether or not they should start looking at some of their prospects to try and raise the ceiling of the franchise a bit more.
The issue with that is that many of their prospects reside in the lower levels of the farm system, with Triple-A having a healthy core of veterans to rely on instead. However, they have had multiple notable prospects working their way up the ladder rather rapidly, and that continues now, with one of their top 10 prospects being promoted recently.
That prospect is No. 8 according to MLB Pipeline in the Rangers' system, Caden Scarborough, a 2023 MLB draft selection who was taken in the sixth round. After spending some time in the ACL, where he ultimately just didn't produce all that well, he was given the opportunity to work at the Single-A level, and from that point on, he never looked back.
How Has Scarborough Performed So Far Since Joining the Rangers' Farm System?
Scarborough did not play a whole bunch during the 2024 season, splitting time between the Arizona Complex League and Single-A, where he only made six total appearances and two starts. 2025 has been a different story, however, as he has spent the entirety of it so far in Single-A, and in that span has been one of the best prospects in the entire Texas Rangers farm system.
During that stint in Hickory, he put together a 2.88 ERA, 0.920 WHIP, 95 strikeouts, 19 walks, seven home runs allowed, and a 5.00 SO/BB rate in 75.0 innings. It is clear that he has done everything he could at that level, and now he will be heading to High-A Hub City.
These types of arms are hard to come by, but it will now be a matter of finding his stride in the higher levels of the minor leagues. It is good to see him finally find his stride professionally at Single-A, but he will now have to take on harder competition.
Each passing year, the competition gets more and more difficult throughout the minor leagues, which makes it even more paramount to ensure prospects are ready for their respective promotions. Scarborough clearly is.