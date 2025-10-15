Rangers Shutting Down Top Prospect After One Arizona Fall League Game
Sebastian Walcott, the top prospect in the Texas Rangers organization, has been shut down in the Arizona Fall League games due to arm fatigue.
MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry was among those to report the decision. Walcott played in one AFL game before the shutdown. The plan, per Landry, is for Walcott to rest and then be re-evaluated by the team’s medical staff.
It’s not clear if Walcott will return to AFL action, which ends in early November. But, given his status within the organization, it’s certainly possible he won’t appear again until spring training in February, when he’s certain to be a non-roster invitee.
Sebastian Walcott’s Rise
Walcott is the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline and is the No. 6 prospect in baseball. He spent all season at Double-A Frisco as a 19-year-old and distinguished himself as one of the most promising bats in the game.
He slashed .255/.355/.386 with a .741 OPS, including 13 home runs, 59 RBI, 19 doubles, two triples, 70 walks and 108 strikeouts. He also stole 32 bases, which was a career high. He played in 124 games after playing 121 games in 2024.
He became just the second teenager in the Texas League to finish a season with at least 10 home runs and 30 stolen bases, joining Roberto Alomar.
The Rangers signed Walcott during the international signing period in 2023. At the time he was considered one of the best international prospects and he quickly made an impression with a .246/.335/.471 slash in 48 games at the lower rungs of the system, with seven home runs and 24 RBI.
He built on that in 2024 at High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco and slashed .265/.344/.452 with 11 home runs and 56 RBI. He was also named a South Atlantic League All-Star and played in the MLB Futures Game before the All-Star Game, which was at Globe Life Field, the home of the Rangers.
The other Rangers prospects at Arizona Fall League include right-handed pitcher Jose Corniell, right-handed pitcher Winston Santos, catcher Malcolm Moore, right-handed pitcher Emiliano Teodo, outfielder Dylan Dreiling, right-handed pitcher Kolton Curtis and right-handed pitcher Joey Danielson.
Rangers prospects are playing with the Surprise Saguaros, who are preparing to host Mesa on Wednesday in a continuation of AFL play. The rest of the week includes a trip to Salt River on Thursday, hosting Glendale on Friday, a trip to Goodyear Park to face Scottsdale on Saturday and a trip to Scottsdale on Sunday to wrap up the week.