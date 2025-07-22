Rangers Boss Hopeful Nathan Eovaldi Can Pitch Against Athletics
Nathan Eovaldi’s scratch from his scheduled Sunday start was a bit of a surprise. Now, the Texas Rangers are hopeful he can start against the Athletics.
During pre-game activities on Monday, president of baseball operations Chris Young told reporters, including Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, that the franchise is “targeting” Wednesday for Eovaldi to start. That would put him up against the Athletics in the series finale.
Young qualified it by saying that everything had to go well with his recovery. Earlier in the day, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that Eovaldi was “day-to-day.”
Eovaldi was supposed to face Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal on Sunday, who struck out 11 Rangers in that game, a 2-1 Tigers win. Bochy said Eovaldi experienced the back tightness during batting practice on Saturday, and it had not responded enough to treatment to allow him to pitch.
Jacob Latz took Eovaldi’s turn in the rotation.
Eovaldi (7-3, 1.58) has made 16 starts as has 94 strikeouts and 14 walks in 91 innings. The Rangers recently gave him a $100,000 bonus even though he didn’t make the All-Star team.
He has already missed a month of the season due to an arm injury that he was able to return from before the end of the first half of the season.
If Eovaldi starts on Wednesday, that would push back Patrick Corbin to Friday’s opener with Atlanta. Corbin could start on regular rest on Wednesday if Eovaldi isn’t ready.
He hasn’t pitched since July 13 against Houston. If he pitches on Wednesday, he would do so on 10 days’ rest.
Jacob deGrom is expected to start for the Rangers on Tuesday.
Injured starter Jon Gray could be activated on Wednesday.
Gray pitched his latest rehab game on Saturday with Triple-A Round Rock. Against the Las Vegas Aviators, he pitched 3.2 innings. He allowed three hits, one run (earned) and struck out five. He also walked two.
Gray has been on the injured list since the start of the season after suffering a right forearm fracture during a spring training game when he was hit by a comebacker.
The Rangers could use Gray as a starter or as a reliever. Some of that could be determined by Eovaldi’s status for Wednesday.
