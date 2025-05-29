Rangers Starting Pitching Duo Worthy of Team’s Early MVP Consideration
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, all of the concerns raised about the Texas Rangers were about their pitching staff.
There was no denying the amount of talent the team possessed on the mound; it was a matter of whether or not players would stay healthy.
The answer turned out to be no.
Before spring training even ended, the Rangers were down two starting pitchers, Jon Gray and Cody Bradford. Both suffering injuries in camp, the pressure was ratcheted up on youngsters Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, who were part of the Opening Day roster.
Both ended up hitting the injured list at various points, which led to Texas signing veteran Patrick Corbin in free agency.
After some down years with the Washington Nationals, he has provided the Rangers with everything they could have asked for, benefiting from a change of scenery.
With the offense sputtering, the team’s success has come down to their pitchers performing at a high level. More often than not, they have answered the call, especially the three-headed monster leading the rotation of Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle.
Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle Have Both Excelled for the Texas Rangers
Eovaldi was the only starter from the 2024 squad that returned in 2025 who made at least 20 starts. He was recently named the team’s early-season MVP and rightfully so, with some truly dominant outings and stellar production.
It wasn’t easy selecting him over the other two stars, who made strong cases of their own to be the team’s MVP through the first two months.
deGrom’s most recent outing was historic, the first time in his career he failed to register at least one strikeout. But he has looked great despite an adjustment in his approach and game plan on the mound.
“DeGrom has already made 10 starts, his best output since 2022. He has dialed back his velocity — he’s throwing 97 mph instead of 99 — with still sterling results,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required).
deGrom has made 11 starts, recording a 2.42 ERA across 63.1 innings with 62 strikeouts. He may not be the flamethrower of old, but he is still incredibly effective on the mound and has remained healthy after making only three starts in 2024.
That is the same number of starts Mahle made last year. He, like deGrom, has been able to stay healthy and provide Texas with elite production on the mound.
“Mahle has also been strong after missing most of the past two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. But their performances will be for naught if the lineup never wakes up,” McCullough added.
Through his first 11 starts, Mahle has a 1.80 ERA across 60 innings with 43 strikeouts. He has allowed only two home runs, with his 0.3 HR/9 ratio being the best in the MLB.