Rangers Suffer Another Series Loss After Pitching Falls Apart Again
After a game that was hard to watch to say the least, the Texas Rangers have suffered a series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays before the finale got underway. Following an implosion of the bullpen in Game 1 and then a 14-2 beatdown in the second, the Rangers have to win the final contest to avoid a sweep.
They have now lost eight of their last nine and find themselves two games under .500 as the final wild card spot drifts further and further away from them.
Texas has struggled to find offense all season, but their last few losses have been directly due to their pitching staff. Up until Game 2 of this set against the Blue Jays, their starting rotation had been rock solid. But that was not the case for Patrick Corbin.
Rangers Get Dominated 14-2
Corbin only went 2.1 innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits in that time. That included a two-run homer by the No. 8 hitter in Toronto's lineup, Myles Straw. Bruce Bochy had to turn to his bullpen before he would have liked, and it was Jon Gray who got the call.
His outing was a bit better, but not by much. He also pitched 2.1 innings where he gave up four earned runs on four hits, where he gave up another home run to Straw which made the game 8-1 in favor of the Blue Jays in the bottom of the third inning.
The next reliever, Luis Curvelo, was the only one who performed well for the Rangers, with him going 1.1 innings where he didn't give up a single run and only allowed one hit with no strikeouts and no walks.
After that, Bochy waived the white flag by putting first baseman Rowdy Tellez onto the mound. Although he did better than both Corbin and Gray, he was also tagged for multiple runs where he gave up three on five hits across two innings pitched.
This was not the performance Texas was looking for heading into this set coming off a tough loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now, instead of leaving Toronto with a series win that they desperately needed, they are trying to avoid a sweep on Sunday.
Luckily, Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start the finale. He has been the best starting pitcher the Rangers have to offer with a 10-3 record and a ridiculous 1.71 ERA to go along with 114 strikeouts.
Texas will need him to perform like an ace to stop this skid. But if that can't happen, then their season could be all but over.