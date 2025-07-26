Rangers to Activate Injured Slugger Joc Pederson on Sunday Against Atlanta
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers plan to activate Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and start him against the Atlanta Braves.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy announced the impending move to the media during his pre-game interview. The Rangers will need to make an official roster move on Sunday to make room on their 26-man roster.
Pederson was in Wichita for a rehab assignment with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders. After two games there, he returned on Saturday and was in the clubhouse. Before Bochy spoke, he told reporters that he hoped to be active on Sunday.
He said he feels ready to return.
“It wasn’t like the first live at-bats in spring training,” he said. “Then, you feel really behind, like they’re throwing hard, and it didn’t necessarily feel like that. I think it’s because I’ve been watching baseball and been around baseball rather than being away.”
Pederson felt being in the clubhouse, even with the injury, has kept him the flow and helped him ramp up quicker once he was medically cleared.
Pederson has been on the 10-day injured list since May 25 with a fractured right hand. He was hit by a pitch on May 24 against the Chicago White Sox, and even though he took his base and scored the run, he left the contest afterward.
Before the fracture, Pederson was among the Rangers that were struggling at the plate, but his struggles were quite pronounced.
The left-handed slugger, who has two World Series rings in his career, has had an awful season. In 46 games he slashed .131/.269/.238 with two home runs and six RBI. Earlier the season he set a franchise record for futility at the plate, going 0-for-41. That record has since been broken.
Bochy said this could serve as a reset for Pederson, who has taken swings for six straight days between live batting practice and rehab games. He received the day off Satudray for rest and recovery.
“I think it’s given him some time to reflect,” Bochy said.
Bochy said the Rangers intend to have Pederson serve as the full-time designated hitter, which is where he started the season.
That means the lineup will be a bit less flexible moving forward. Texas hopes the tradeoff is improved production from Pederson as they inch closer to being inside the line for an AL wild card berth.
