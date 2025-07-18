Rangers to Move Outfielder Sam Haggerty to IL, Call up Cody Freeman
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers are set to make another transaction as outfielder Sam Haggerty will be moved to the 10-day injured list.
In his place the Rangers will select the contract of infielder/outfielder Cody Freeman, who will give them a right-handed bat to come off the bench.
Manager Bruce Bochy announced the move during his pre-game conversation with the media on Friday. Texas has not formally announced the move.
Haggerty has ankle inflammation. Bochy said he is not anticipated to miss more than the minimum 10 days, but they want to give him time to recover. He was slashing .260/.329/.375 with two home runs and 11 RBI. The Rangers called him up in May and he’s been a versatile outfielder for Texas.
The 24-year-old Freeman was the Rangers’ fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Etiwanda in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. He’s having his best professional season with Triple-A Round Rock, where he has slashed .315/.367/.494 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI. Whenever he plays it will be his MLB debut.
Bochy indicated that a right-handed bat was desirable because he expects to see several left-handers during the homestand, starting with Detroit’s Tarik Skubal on Sunday night.
Since the All-Star break began, the Rangers have done the following:
Placed first baseman Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain and selected the contract of veteran slugger Rowdy Tellez to take over at first base. He will start on Friday.
Promoted infielder Justin Foscue from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned infielder/outfielder Michael Helman back to Round Rock.
Traded pitcher Dane Dunning to the Atlanta Braves for pitcher Jose Ruiz and cash considerations.
The Rangers enter the second half of the season 48-49 and 8.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West Division. Texas is also 3.5 games out of the final AL wild card berth.
