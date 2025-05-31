Rangers to Push Back Nathan Eovaldi to Recover from Triceps Fatigue
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers are going to give one of their star right-handers a little more time to get past a minor injury.
Nathan Eovaldi, who left Tuesday’s game against Toronto with triceps fatigue, will be pushed back in the rotation, according to manager Bruce Bochy.
Bochy only said that he would be pushed back “a few days.” What that means for the rotation for the upcoming road trip is unclear.
How Rangers Can Do Without Nathan Eovaldi
Eovaldi left Tuesday game after two innings. The Rangers did so as a precautionary measure. He wasn’t supposed to start again until Texas’ opener against Tampa Bay.
The Rangers’ schedule helps them navigate the next few games without him.
Jack Leiter will start Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be followed by Patrick Corbin on Saturday and Jacob deGrom on Sunday.
Then, Texas has an off day on Monday. Texas could start Tyler Mahle in the Rays opener and the right-hander would get an extra day of rest. In fact, the Rangers could go with a four-man rotation, thanks to the off day, until next weekend in Washington.
The Rangers probably hope it won’t take that long, as they probably want to get deGrom an extra day of rest somewhere in the next week to 10 days as they seek to manage his workload.
Texas will know more when Eovaldi throws a bullpen, which should happen in the next day or two. Bochy did not mention a potential stop on the injured list for Eovaldi.
He’s been on the 15-day IL once each of the past two seasons. Eovaldi missed a month with a right forearm strain in 2023 and missed nearly a month with a right groin strain last year.
He re-signed with the Rangers on a three-year, $75 million deal in the offseason and he’s been worth every penny as Texas boasts one of the best-performing rotations in baseball.
Eovaldi is 4-3 with a 1.56 ERA in 12 starts with 73 strikeouts and 10 walks in 69.1 innings.
Entering Friday’s game, the Rangers’ rotation led the Majors in ERA at 2.87, which is also a club record for lowest ERA through a season’s first 57 games. Eovaldi, Mahle and deGrom rank among the Top 8 pitchers in baseball in ERA, the first time that has happened after 57 games in franchise history.