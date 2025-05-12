Rangers Top Prospect’s Stock Keeps Rising Among MLB Industry Experts
Sebastian Walcott has been the Texas Rangers’ top prospect since late last season. He shows no signs of letting up.
The crown jewel of Texas’ international signing class in 2023 is already at Double-A Frisco and he’s handling pitching there even though he’s not yet 21 years old. He has room to grow and time to do it. But, within the industry, his stock continues to rise.
Baseball America released its updated Top 100 earlier this week. Those rankings are based on conversations with MLB scouts, coaches, analysts and front office officials, along with in-person scouting by the publication’s own scouts.
With that, Walcott’s Top 100 ranking went up — way up.
Where does Sebastian Walcott Rank Among Top MLB Prospects?
Even though Walcott was already ranked No. 21 in the preseason rankings, he was one of this update’s fastest risers. He moved up 13 spots to No. 9, putting him among the Top 10 prospects in all of baseball.
It’s not hard to explain why. He’s made a relatively smooth transition to Double-A baseball.
He spent five games at the end of last season with Frisco after he dominated High-A baseball. A step back was to be expected. But his step back hasn’t been significant.
In 29 games with Frisco this season the shortstop has slashed .245/.359/.364 with two home runs and 13 RBI. Last year in 121 games combined he slashed .265/.344/.452 with 11 home runs and 56 RBI.
Last year’s performance — which earned him a spot in the MLB Futures Game when it was played at Globe Life Field in Arlington last July — put him on a faster track to the Majors.
The Rangers invited him to MLB spring training. He impressed the Rangers coaching staff and president of baseball operations Chris Young. He earned a spot in the MLB spring breakout game. Texas didn’t assign him to minor league camp until late in spring training, which is unusual for a teenager.
“The growth he's made in a year, the strides he's taken, it's so impressive to see. It's not normal,” Young said in March.
Last year he was named to the South Atlantic League postseason All-Star team. There, he slashed .261/.342/.443 with 10 home runs, nine triples, 31 doubles, and 49 RBI in 116 games. He was among South Atlantic League leaders in total bases (first, 192), extra-base hits (first, 50), triples (first), hits (second) and doubles (second).
It may not take him much longer to be among the Major League leaders in those categories, either.