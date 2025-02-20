Texas Rangers Star Prospect ‘Has No Chance’ of Making Big League Roster
The Texas Rangers are viewed as one of the best teams in baseball entering spring training this year.
Arguably the deepest lineup in the game is backed by a starting rotation that has incredible depth as well. There are some questions about the back end of the bullpen, but it is hard to find any glaring holes on the team as currently built.
Despite all of the star power on the Major League roster, it is a player who isn’t even on the 40-man roster who is garnering arguably the most attention at camp; star prospect Sebastian Walcott.
An international signing from the Bahamas in 2023, he has quickly ascended the ranks and is one of the best young players in the game.
However, the time fans will have to watch him this spring will be short-lived.
As Mike Axisa of CBS Sports shared, Walcott is the most interesting non-roster invitee for the team in 2025. But, he won’t be breaking camp with the Major League team.
“Although the Rangers have not been shy about aggressively promoting prospects, there's no chance Walcott will break camp with the big-league team, so enjoy him while you can this spring.”
That isn’t all too surprising of a take from the MLB writer as Walcott turns only 19 years old in March.
Alas, if he keeps up the production and pace he has produced at thus far, it won’t be long until he is a part of the Major League team.
Walcott is measured at 6’4” and is already looking bigger than the 190 pounds that he is listed at. If evaluators were going to create the perfect prototype and build for a player, it would pretty closely resemble what he looks like.
In 2024 between High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco, he recorded a slash line of .265/.344/.452 in 515 plate appearances with 11 home runs, 31 doubles and nine triples.
27 stolen bases and 56 RBI rounded out his stat line, as he stuffed the stat sheet.
Walcott isn’t close to being a finished product, as he has some work to do with pitch recognition, but the talent is undeniable. He has as much potential as any prospect in the sport and Texas looks to have a future superstar in its farm system.
It will be interesting to see if he can stick at shortstop defensively, but if he has to move, he has the hitting skills to provide value wherever he ends up in the field.