Texas Rangers Trio Rise Among MLB's Top Prospects Entering Spring Training
The Texas Rangers have an intriguing farm system and the top of it keeps getting more exciting by the day.
MLB's Prospect Pipeline just released their first edition of the Top 100 for the 2025 preseason and three Rangers players were within the top 50.
For reference, they had just one such player at the end of 2024. While no new players entered the 100 for Texas, everyone that was within rose in the rankings.
Here is where the the three Rangers prospects start the year ranked:
17. SS/3B Sebastian Walcott
This is a nice improvement from the end of the last cycle for Walcott, as he was the No. 23 prospect in the last update.
The promise of both his power at the plate and with his glove has him looking like an ideal modern day left-side infielder.
He has a cannon of an arm and a solid frame at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds. Putting on a bit more weight could bring his pop to the next level.
Last season, he posted a .265/.344/.452 slash line with 11 home runs and 27 stolen bases.
44. RHP Kumar Rocker
Rocker has had an incredibly unique start to his professional career, but it has resulted in a very promising starter.
He was the No. 10 overall selection in the 2021 draft by the New York Mets, but went unsigned due to his medicals.
Texas then jumped at the opportunity to take him third overall the year after. A Tommy John surgery cut his 2023 short after just six outings.
He hit the ground running when he was finally healthy this past season and posted a 1.96 ERA in the minors. After getting called up for his MLB debut, he posted a 3.86 ERA over 11.2 innings.
His role to begin the next season is not yet clear, but he will likely be starting in the Majors again soon.
50. RHP Alejandro Rosario
This is a massive jump from the final rankings of the 2024 season, which had Rosario at No. 86 overall.
Rosario was a risky selection in the 2023 MLB draft, but the Rangers have continued to look smart for taking a chance on him.
He had a career 6.47 ERA with the Miami Hurricanes, but that plummeted all the way down to just 2.24 during his first year in the minors for Texas.
It is hard not to get excited about his potential when looking at the fact that he struck out 129 batters and walked just 13 over 88.1 innings of work last year.