Rangers Young Infielder an Intriguing Potential Offseason Trade Chip
The Texas Rangers caught fire ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year, which cemented the front office’s choice of being buyers, looking to bolster the roster for a postseason push down the stretch.
Alas, things haven’t gone as well for the team since the deadline. The Rangers entered deadline day with a 57-52 record and a few needs to address. Some bats to continue waking up a dormant offense would have been nice and a backend arm for the bullpen was atop the team’s wish list.
Alas, neither thing was filled. The team didn’t acquire any hitters and while the bullpen was upgraded with the additions of Danny Coulombe from the Minnesota Twins and Phil Maton from the St. Louis Cardinals, it wasn’t the kind of splash to move the needle much. Texas did acquire the best starting pitcher on the move, Merrill Kelly, from the Arizona Diamondbacks to reinforce that strength.
Unfortunately, the same issues that persisted earlier in the season have continued. The offense has gone ice cold, scoring two or fewer runs in seven out of 15 games in August. Maton has blown two games since being acquired. Coulombe has a 6.35 ERA after having a 1.16 with the Twins.
There is still time for the team to make a run over the final few weeks of the season. With a starting rotation that good, they cannot be counted out. But, fundamental changes have to be made this offseason with how glaring some of their weaknesses are.
Josh Jung Could Be Offseason Wild Card Trade Candidate
That could lead to the roster being shaken up this offseason. Outfielder Adolis Garcia was a speculative trade candidate ahead of the deadline this year and that will likely continue into the offseason. Another name to keep an eye on is third baseman Josh Jung.
He has found himself on a top 10 trade candidates list this offseason compiled by R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports. Jung was placed at No. 9 with a few reasons for being listed. Chief amongst them is his inability to stay healthy.
An All-Star in 2023, his rookie campaign, the talent is there for him to produce. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to stay on the field. He played 122 games that year but has appeared in only 141 in 2024 and 2025 combined to this point. His OPS+ has dropped each year, likely because of the injuries.
Heading into his first offseason being arbitration eligible, his price tag is going to be on the rise as well. Do the Rangers want to commit more money to someone who hasn’t been able to stay healthy and produce? A similar predicament is going to be had with Garcia.
Texas also has infield prospects making their way through the minor league system. Their No. 1 prospect is Sebastian Walcott, who currently plays shortstop but may need to move based on his sheer size. That could prompt a move across the diamond for Jung or being dangled as a trade chip to address other needs on the roster.