Recently Released Rangers Reliever Immediately Finds New Home With AL Contender
The Texas Rangers are starting to play their best baseball at the right time.
After looking like they could potentially be sellers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, they now sit just a half-game back from the final Wild Card spot following a stretch where they have won 10 out of their last 13 contests.
Now, if the aggressive Chris Young wants to add pieces to boost this roster, it appears like he would have the green light to do so based on where the Rangers are in the playoff race.
What positions they would go after isn't clear, but they did make a bullpen shakeup on July 23 when they decided to designate reliever Luke Jackson for assignment and then release him a day later.
The right-hander, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Texas this past winter, had been fairly solid throughout the season with a 4.11 ERA across 39 appearances, but he ran into some real trouble in July with a 7.50 ERA in six appearances during the month.
It didn't take long for him to find a new home after the reunion with the team that drafted him didn't work out, as Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press reported that Jackson has signed a Major League deal with the Detroit Tigers.
The Tigers will pay him the prorated MLB minimum salary for the remainder of the year, while the Rangers cover the rest of the $1.5 million deal he signed during the offseason.
Seeing him land with Detroit probably isn't something Texas wanted, since that could be a team they matchup with in October if both teams get there.
How Jackson performs with the Tigers will be interesting to monitor, because if he can turn into a bullpen weapon for them, that could come back to haunt the Rangers in some capacity.
