Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Can Hit, But Can He Pitch? Watch Tank Lawrence Throw First Pitch For Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON — We know he can hit. But can he pitch?
The jury is still out on Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who threw out the first pitch before the Texas Rangers game Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
Lawrence looked comfortable throwing from the mound, but his on-target pitch bounced about 20 feet in front of home plate. But it remained straight and he put some velocity behind it.
The 32-year-old, 10-year NFL veteran is a two-time All Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.
Lawrence has 58.5 career sacks and has a lot of big "hits" over his career.
It's not the first time a Dallas Cowboys player has thrown out the first pitch. In fact, Lawrence did the honors before a game against the Los Angeles Angels in April 2022. Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons have also made the pitch in recent years, including Parsons in May 2022 and Diggs in September.
The Rangers opened a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday after going 1-5 on their road trip last. The teams finish the series at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. The Rangers are off Thursday before starting a three-game series in Miami at 6:10 p.m. Friday.
After their series with the Marlins, the Rangers are back home for a six-game homestand beginning Monday night against the Detroit Tigers, followed by an off day and a weekend series against the San Francisco Giants.
