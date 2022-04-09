3 Takeaways From Rangers Opener: Offense Looked Great, But The Pitching...

The 10-8 loss to Toronto wasn't all bad for the Texas Rangers. Here's a closer look at the good and the bad from Friday's season opener.

Opening Day this year was very reminiscent of last year. The Texas Rangers jumped out to a sizable lead in the first inning, but gave it away and ended up losing after giving up double-digit runs.

The 10-8 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays did us a big favor by encapsulating what we expected from the Rangers this year. So, let's dive a little deeper with some takeaways from the opener.

A New Offense

The vast majority of the club's $580 million spending spree this offseason was used to renovate the lineup, and it didn't take long for the new additions to make an impact.

Brad Miller, who earned his way into the leadoff spot (against right-handed pitching) during spring training, became the third player in Rangers history to hit a leadoff home run on Opening Day. Mitch Garver, acquired in the Isiah Kiner-Falefa trade, hit a towering two-run homer in his second trip to the plate. Corey Seager, the $325 million man, went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and three runs scored.

Even for a guy like Marcus Semien, who went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored, worked deep counts and had a couple of loud outs.

What was really encouraging was the performance from a couple returning players. Nathaniel Lowe drove in two runs with a pair of RBI singles. Manager Chris Woodward has high expectations for Lowe this year and, like last year, got off to a good start. Now, Lowe's success will be about not only sustaining it, but improving on it.

As for the other returning player...

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Brad Miller (left), Marcus Semien (right) Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Corey Seager Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Adolis García

A New 'El Bombi'?

Adolis García, who is making a concerted effort to be more disciplined this year, had a very promising performance. A full-count walk to lead off the third inning showed the ability to carry over improved discipline from spring training, where he led the team in walks. It's one thing to do it in Arizona. It's something else when it's the first game in front of a sold out Rogers Centre—the first time fans in Toronto have been able to do so in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, because it's what we've come to expect from him, García hit a game-tying opposite field home run in the seventh inning. This is the "El Bombi" we watched last year. Add the ability to be a more disciplined hitter without taking away his ability to impact the baseball?

The Rangers might have something here.

They Are Who We Thought They Were

Many are suspect to trust the pitching staff, and they were proven right on Friday night.

All in all, it was an encouraging start for Jon Gray. His new slider looked great and he faced the minimum through the first three innings against a very dangerous Toronto lineup. However, he opened a blister on his finger in that third inning, and it impacted him in the following frame, where he gave up three runs.

Dealing with something like that in the middle of a start can be both a physical and mental battle. After getting through the fourth, Woodward pulled the plug to try and get out in front of any issue that could force Gray to the Injured List.

While Gray's start had more good moments than bad, the bullpen had a game to forget. All five Rangers pitchers earned runs. Toronto has a great lineup, but it's the way the runs were scored. It's the kind of stuff that drives Chris Woodward crazy.

Six of Toronto's 10 runs came with two outs. On two different occasions—once by John King, another by Dennis Santana—the Rangers walked a Blue Jay hitter with two outs and nobody on base. Both instances led to runs.

It's just one game of 162. But last season, Woodward fervently stressed the need to attack hitters and never let the foot off the gas. That didn't happen on Friday night. And this year, the leash won't be as long.

The talent is there, but Woodward needs to see results. Otherwise, guys like Spencer Patton and Nick Snyder, who are both capable of pitching out of the big-league bullpen, will get their shot sooner rather than later. And remember, Jonathan Hernández and José Leclerc will be making their returns in June.

Guys have to step up. Otherwise, they'll lose their spots.