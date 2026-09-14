Rangers Buck Trend to Crawl Back into American League West Title Picture

The Texas Rangers are living one of the most iconic lines from “The Godfather Part III” when it comes to their playoff hopes:

“Just when I thought I was out… they pull me back in.”

The Rangers (74-76), at one point three games back of the Houston Astros earlier this week, are now just one game behind their in-state rival after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-6, on Sunday, taking two games in a three-game series. That was combined with Houston’s loss to Tampa Bay, which was the Astros’ third straight loss.

Both teams are off on Monday. The Rangers return home to begin a nine-game homestand with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The Astros (75-75) return home to begin a six-game homestand with the Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers are in this position because of what they did in Arizona, something that had been elusive since July.

What Rangers Did on Sunday

Texas beat Arizona behind a two-run home run by Corey Seager, a double from Danny Jansen and six quality innings from Cal Quantrill on the mound. The Diamondbacks did make it interesting against the Texas bullpen, which gave up four runs in the final three innings but hung on to win.

With the victory, the Rangers won a road series for the first time since they did it in back-to-back road series against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians, the latter of which ended on July 1. That was eight straight road series losses for Texas before Sunday.

The Rangers were overdue, but it came at a time when Texas desperately needed it. It was well-timed with Houston’s swoon in Tampa Bay as Texas heads back to Globe Life Field, where it is 40-32 this season.

Texas has nine games at home and just three remaining on the road. Catching Houston would have been preferrable but with 12 games remaining the fact that the Rangers have more games at home that on the road bodes well for the final two weeks.

The odds are still significant. Texas needs to finish a game clear of Houston to win the division because the Astros own the tiebreaker after winning the season series.

As for the AL wild card, there is still a chance. But the Rangers are still two games back after Cleveland beat Minnesota to end that series.

But, as another great movie line goes, “So you’re saying there’s a chance?”

Yes, we’re saying there’s a chance.