Rays Claim Series Win Over Rangers

Texas returns home to face the Los Angeles Angels with a nine-series winless streak dating back to mid-August.

The Tampa Bay Rays sent the Texas Rangers home with their second straight loss on Sunday, winning 5-3 at Tropicana Filed.

The Rangers (63-83) continued their slog toward the end of the season. They now have a nine-series winless streak with the loss to the Rays and haven’t won a series since beating Minnesota in a four-game series from Aug. 19-22. The Rangers also failed to secure a season-series win over the Rays (82-64).

Texas starter Glenn Otto (6-9) took the loss, and he was victimized by a seven-hitter stretch in the bottom of the second and third innings, which gave Tampa Bay a 4-2 lead.

In the second, Christian Bethancourt and Jose Siri hit back-to-back solo home runs to push the Rays ahead 2-1 with one out. Otto retired the next two hitters to get out of the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Yandy Díaz led off with a single to left field. Jonathan Aranda followed that with a double to score Díaz to make it 3-1. Manuel Margot then singled home Aranda to make it 4-1. Otto left the game shortly after.

Otto pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits, four runs (all earned), no walks and three strikeouts

The Rangers led briefly on a solo home run by rookie third baseman Josh Jung, his third of the season and ended an 18-inning scoreless streak for Rays starter Jeffrey Springs (9-4).

The Rangers made a game of it in the top of the sixth, fueled by Corey Seager’s solo home run. The Rangers shortstop broke the record for most homers by a left-handed hitting shortstop with his 31st of the season. After that, Jung’s RBI single scored Adolis García, who singled, stole second and advanced to third on an error.

The Rays added a run in the bottom of the sixth off Rangers reliever Brock Burke when the normally-reliable Rangers left-hander walked home Bethancourt.

Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who entered the game six points behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez in pursuit of the American League batting title, went 0-for-4 and saw his average drop to .308. Rangers hitters struck out 13 times on Sunday and didn’t draw a walk.

The Rangers are off on Monday before starting a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. Cole Ragans will pitch for the Rangers on Tuesday, Dane Dunning on Wednesday and Martín Pérez goes Thursday.

The Rangers then host Cleveland starting Friday, with Sunday serving as a day to honor Tom Grieve, the Rangers Hall of Famer who is ending his 55-year career with the organization as a player, team executive and television analyst this season.

