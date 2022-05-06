Skip to main content

Rangers vs Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled For Sunday

The Texas Rangers will have to wait another day to try and extend their four-game winning streak.

The Texas Rangers’ scheduled game on Friday night against the New York Yankees in the Bronx has been postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather. The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, May 8, beginning at 12:35 p.m. CT.

It is yet to be determined how the pitching matchups will be affected by Friday's postponement. 

This is the first rainout for the Rangers since Aug. 22, 2021 at Boston, which was postponed due to Hurricane Henri. The club’s last doubleheader was on July 18, 2021 against the Toronto Blue Jays (played in Buffalo), although those were seven-inning contests. 

Jul 8, 2020; Bronx, New York, United States; A general view of the Yankee Stadium during a rain storm during summer workouts at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) shake hands after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As part of the new collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, doubleheaders are reverting back to standard nine-inning games. Sunday will be the Rangers’ first doubleheader with a pair of nine-inning games since Aug. 20, 2019 against the Los Angeles Angels, with the last road instance coming on Aug. 7, 2019 at Cleveland.

Saturday's contest, scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT, will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Both games in Sunday's doubleheader will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest.

The Rangers were off on Thursday and carry a four-game winning streak into this weekend's series against the Yankees. After starting the season 2-9, the Rangers have gone 8-5 since, improving their overall record to 10-14.

This weekend will be the first time the Rangers play against Jose Trevino since the club traded him to the Yankees in exchange for Albert Abreu and Robert Ahlstrom.

