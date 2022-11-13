Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Josh Sborz

Relief pitcher Josh Sborz went up and down from the Texas Rangers to Triple-A Round Rock in 2022.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Josh Sborz

Statistics for 2022: Sborz went 1-0 with a 6.45 ERA in 19 games (one start), with one hold. He threw 22 1/3 innings, with 25 hits, 16 runs (all earned), four home runs and 11 walks. He struck out 32. Batters hit .284 against him and he had a 1.61 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Sborz made the Opening Day roster, but went back-and-forth between the Triple-A Round Rock Express and the Rangers all season. That was prompted by right elbow soreness, which put him on the Rangers’ injured list in mid-April. He was recalled for good on Aug. 2. On Aug. 30 he was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain. The next day he was moved to the 60-day injured list, ending his season.

Season Summary: Sborz was never able to get a foot hold on the roster all season, as he was shuttled back and forth when the Rangers needed an extra pitcher for a doubleheader or had a pitcher that needed to be move to the 10-day injured list. He had a far more productive 2021 with the Rangers (4-3, 3.97 ERA in 63 appearances). After holding hitters to a .234 average in 2021, that shot up 50 points in 2022. His ERA was high, but he did throw seven scoreless appearances at point. The problem was it was spread across three months of the season.

Contract Status: Sborz is under team control for 2023. He is not eligible for arbitration until after the 2023 season.

What’s next: Sborz is another pitcher that could be squeezed out as the Rangers sift through their Rule V options and look for starting pitching on the free-agent market. If you’re looking at the full bullpen, the Rangers have plenty of options. The rise in opponent batting average is concerning, given how solid he was in 2021.

