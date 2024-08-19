Texas Rangers Ace Jacob deGrom Starts Rehab Assignment This Week In Frisco, Followed By Max Scherzer
Despite being 11 games out of first place in the AL West and 12.5 games out of the AL wild-card race, the Texas Rangers aren't waving the white flag.
Instead, they're looking to add reinforcements in the form of Jacob deGrom.
deGrom is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment this week as he takes the next step toward his return to a big-league mound for the first time in 2024. The 36-year-old Cy Young Award winner hasn't pitched since tearing his ulnar collateral ligament which required Tommy John surgery back in early 2023.
He's expected to make the first of four rehab starts on Thursday for Double-A Frisco, according to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He could be activated and pitch for the Rangers around Sept. 10, Bochy told reporters. Max Scherzer, who has been on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue since July 27, is expected to make a rehab start Friday in Frisco.
Since joining the Rangers, deGrom has pitched 30.1 innings in six appearances and owns a 2.67 ERA. He was 2-0 with a 0.76 WHIP and 45 strikeouts prior to suffering the injury in what was expected to be a breakout start to his five-year, $185 million deal with the eventual World Series champions.
Last weekend, deGrom faced live hitters for the third time since being cleared to throw in Arlington. He told reporters following the session he feels good and ready to begin his rehab, which more than likely will take place in Double-A Frisco.
"My arm feels great except now it's just been, what, how many months? Fourteen?" deGrom, who reportedly threw about 45 pitches, said. "You've got your [teammates] in there. You go face other guys, and I think that'll help a little bit."
While deGrom begins preparation for his first trip back to the mound, the Rangers begin a three-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates starting Monday.