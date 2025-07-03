Texas Rangers Ace Makes Impressive MLB History with Lights Out Performance
The Texas Rangers knew they were taking a major risk when they signed Jacob deGrom away from the New York Mets in free agency ahead of the 2023 season.
The five-year, $185 million deal was warranted based on his level of production. A two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, he was as dominant as any pitcher in this era, but there were concerns about his ability to stay healthy.
deGrom had made only 38 starts in the three seasons prior to free agency, which includes the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign.
His production remained elite, but if he cannot stay on the mound, he cannot provide the team with any value.
The Rangers learned that the hard way with deGrom making only six starts in 2023 before going down with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.
He was able to rehab and get back on the mound for three starts in 2024, which led to an offseason focused on getting back into form not on rehabbing an injury.
It has worked, with deGrom looking as dominant as ever in 2025 and showing no signs of slowing down.
He is making some impressive history along the way, throwing gems every time he steps on the mound.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, deGrom has allowed six or fewer hits and two or fewer earned runs in 14 consecutive starts. That is the longest streak in modern MLB history by traditional starting pitchers, no counting openers.
The potential future Hall of Famer is making things work despite a change to his approach on the mound.
He is no longer throwing the ball with maximum velocity, hoping that it helps keep him healthier.
Thus far the plan has worked. deGrom is making his turn on the mound every time through the rotation and his production remains elite.
His start against the Baltimore Orioles on July 1 was the 235th of his career. He has a 2.49 ERA and 1,766 strikeouts across 1,468.1 innings, putting him in a class of his own.
As shared by Greg Harvey on X, who works for OptaStats, deGrom is the only pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA under 2.50 and at least 1,700 strikeouts through 235 games pitched.
An incredibly gifted pitcher, deGrom is doing his part to help get Texas on track and into the postseason picture in a wide-open American League.
