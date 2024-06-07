It's Happening! Texas Rangers Ace Max Scherzer Finally Scheduled For Rehab Start
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer returns to Triple-A Round Rock for a rehab assignment on Sunday in Oklahoma City, manager Bruce Bochy said before Friday's game.
This is Scherzer's first rehab start since last month when he threw 2.1 innings for Round Rock. He allowed three runs on five hits and struck out four.
Scherzer, 39, is expected to throw about 45 pitches, Bochy said. Scherzer is expected to make multiple rehab starts before rejoining the Rangers rotation.
The Rangers were hopeful the three-time Cy Young winner would only need one rehab game last month, but a nerve issue that started in his thumb affected his throwing arm, and he was forced to let it subside before returning to the mound.
“This will be his first rehab, and after each one, we’ll re-evaluate,” Bochy said. “Where he’s at, (the hope) is that he’ll go back out there and throw 60-65 pitches and gradually build up.”
Scherzer had surgery on a herniated disc in December and missed all of spring training. His return was delayed by the nerve issue in his throwing hand, which is unrelated to the surgery.
He went a combined 13-6 with the Mets and Rangers last year, finishing with a 3.77 ERA. With the Rangers he went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA.
Bochy confirmed that left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will start Saturday and Sunday against the Giants.
Right-hander Jon Gray will not need a rehab start before returning from the 15-day injured list, Bochy said. The Rangers expect him to start when he returns, but he hasn’t been penciled into the rotation yet. Gray has been on the IL with a right groin strain since May 23. He could be an option for the Rangers when they open a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
“He’s checked all the boxes out there,” Bochy said. “The length of time plays a part in it. We can do a lot of things here to get him ready to go, bullpens, pitching against live hitters. I think he’s good to go.”
