Texas Rangers Ace Max Scherzer Ties Hall of Famer Greg Maddux In Outstanding 2024 Debut
ARLINGTON — Max Scherzer was outstanding in his 2024 debut on Sunday. He even made some history at Globe Life Field.
Scherzer, 39, had four strikeouts in five scoreless innings on Sunday, putting him at 3,371 for his career. That ties him with Hall of Famer Greg Maddux for 11th all-time. Former Scherzer teammate and current Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander is ahead of him at No. 10 all-time with 3,393. Verlander is currently on the injured list. Here's the top 10 list with (years played), total strikeouts, and innings pitched.
Scherzer's season was delayed by December back surgery, which forced him to miss spring training. He was preparing to return to the rotation in May, including making a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, but a nerve issue in his right thumb sidelined him again.
Among the 10 pitches ahead of Scherzer on the all-time list, only two aren't in the Hall of Fame: Roger Clemens and Verlander, who, of course, isn't yet eligible. Scherzer's strikeouts have come in far fewer innings compared to the others on the list. Verlander, for example, has thrown 543 more innings than Verlander.
All-Time Strikeout Leaders
Player Seasons Strikeouts Innings
1. Nolan Ryan+ 27 5714 5386.0
2. Randy Johnson+ 22 4875 4135.1
3. Roger Clemens 24 4672 4916.2
4. Steve Carlton+ 24 4136 5217.2
5. Bert Blyleven+ 22 3701 4970.0
6. Tom Seaver+ 20 3640 4783.0
7. Don Sutton+ 23 3574 5282.1
8. Gaylord Perry+ 22 3534 5350.0
9. Walter Johnson+ 21 3509 5914.1
10. Justin Verlander 19 3393 3382.1
11. Max Scherzer 17 3371 2839.2
11. Greg Maddux+ 23 3371 5008.1
(+ Denotes Hall of Famer)
