Texas Rangers Recovering Pitchers Should Start Returning Soon, Right?
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers hope the great pitching migration back to Arlington starts on Sunday.
Manager Bruce Bochy said Max Scherzer could make his 2024 debut on Sunday in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals.
Scherzer, 39, has made two rehab starts in his latest recovery effort from a nerve issue that delayed his original recovery from December back surgery. Bochy was noncommittal about Scherzer's return but said a Sunday start is possible.
Bochy dismissed questions about whether Scherzer is experiencing lingering injury issues.
"No, we just want to make sure there's nothing wrong," he said. "We're going to evaluate him [Saturday] to see how he feels and we'll decide what we're doing Sunday."
Cody Bradford is headed to Arizona to build up arm strength since going on the injured list on April 11 with a lower back strain. Eventually, the Rangers medical staff detected a slight rib fracture, which forced him to the 60 IL. The left-hander was 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA in his three starts before the injury.
No timetable has been announced for Bradford but he could presumably be available in a couple of weeks after a two or three minor league rehab starts.
Reliever Josh Sborz has been on the IL with a right rotator cuff strain since May 9. Sborz remains with Triple-A Round Rock. He's made two appearances, allowing five runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom, both returning from Tommy John surgery a year ago, are progressing on schedule. Mahle could be available in late July.
deGrom, who threw a bullpen session before Friday's game, is on track to return in late August.
