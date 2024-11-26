Texas Rangers Add Four New Faces To 2025 Coaching Staff
The Texas Rangers 2025 coaching staff is set.
The club announced the staff for manager Bruce Bochy, who is entering his third season with Texas, on Tuesday.
Three new faces join the staff, including bench coach Luis Urueta, assistant pitching coach Dave Bush, and bullpen coach Jordan Tiegs, along with assistant hitting coach Justin Viele, who was added on Nov. 4.
Bush spent the 2024 season as the Rangers director of pitching strategy, which included front office and on-field duties. Bush was in the dugout as interim pitching coach for several games when pitching coach Mike Maddux was away in 2024. Bush, 45, was the Boston Red Sox pitching coach from 2020-23 after previously serving as Boston's pitching development analyst from 2016-18, and minor league pitching coordinator in 2019. He was hired by the Rangers in January 2024.
Bush made 211 appearances, including 187 starts during a nine-year MLB career with Toronto (2004-05, 2013), Milwaukee (2006-10), and Texas (2011). Bush worked with Maddux in both Milwaukee (2006-08) and Texas (2011) when he was still pitching.
Urueta was the Miami Marlins bench coach the previous two seasons under former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, who the Rangers hired earlier this month as a senior advisor to team president Chris Young. Urueta spent 16 seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks organizations, including 10 years in the D-Backs minor league system. He served as a Major League coach in 2018-2019, bench coach 2020-21, and Arizona's MLB player development and instruction in 2022. The Colombia native signed with Arizona as a free agent in 1998 and played five seasons in the minors and four seasons in the Italian Baseball League. He turns 44 in January.
Tiegs has been with the Rangers since 2019 and served as the organization's pitching coordinator since 2022. He has also served as the pitching coach for the Arizona League Rangers, High-A Hickory, and in the Fall Development League. Tiegs, 37, graduated from the University of Indianapolis and had stints as a college pitching coach at Indianapolis and Indiana State.
Viele spent the previous five season as the San Francisco Giants hitting coach. Before that, he served as a hitting coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Viele, 34, worked with Rangers offensive coordinator when they both were on the Giants staff in 2021.
The remaining staff includes seven returnees, including third base coach Tony Beasley, who is entering his 11th season with the club. The staff includes pitching coach Mike Maddux, Ecker, first base coach Corey Ragsdale, catching coach Bobby Wilson, assistant hitting coach Seth Conner, and quality control coach Brett Hayes, who was the bullpen coach the previous three seasons.
Former Rangers hitting coach Tim Hyers was hired by the Atlanta Braves on October 28. Former Rangers associate manager Will Venable was hired as the Chicago White Sox manager on October 31.
