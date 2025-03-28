Texas Rangers Analytics Darling Poised for Major Breakout in Bullpen
There are a lot of people who believe that the Texas Rangers are going to be one of the best teams in baseball during the 2025 season.
Their lineup is incredibly deep; arguably the best in baseball one through nine. Established All-Stars such as second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia are supported by young All-Stars Josh Jung and Jonah Heim and future star Wyatt Langford.
The additions of Jake Burger and Joc Pederson for their home run hitting prowess makes the lineup even deeper.
On the mound, there are a few concerns about the starting pitching depth after some injuries in spring training.
Jon Gray and Cody Bradford are both sidelined, putting a lot of pressure on Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle to stay healthy. Youngsters Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter are filling larger-than-anticipated roles out of the gate as well.
Nathan Eovaldi will be counted on to continue his great form from 2024 and veteran Patrick Corbin will need to eat innings until players are healthy to return once he is ramped up and ready to get on the mound.
Out of the bullpen, manager Bruce Bochy has a lot of new faces to work with but is not short on talent.
What he will need to figure out in the early going is who will be his go-to reliever in late-game situations as his closer.
Veteran Chris Martin is expected to handle the role at the start, but his track record is spotty when it comes to durability.
He is productive when on the mound but has reached 60 appearances only once in his career and has thrown at least 50 innings only three times in nine MLB campaigns.
It would benefit the team if other players step up and prove they are capable of handling high-leverage roles.
One of the pitchers to keep an eye on in that regard is lefty Robert Garcia, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals this past winter in exchange for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
His raw numbers in 2024 weren’t spectacular with a 4.22 ERA across 72 appearances and 59.2 innings. But his strikeout numbers, 75 in total resulting in an impressive 11.3 K/9 with a 29.9% strikeout rate, are certainly attention-grabbing.
A favorite in the analytics community, Garcia is someone poised to break out with the Rangers, landing on Jim Bowden of The Athletic’s (subscription required) All-Breakout Team for 2025.
“The analytics loved Garcia last season, putting him in the 98th percentile in barrel percentage and hard-hit rate, the 97th percentile in xERA and the 94th percentile in chase rate. He throws a 94 mph fastball, a deceptive changeup and a late-breaking slider,” the former MLB executive wrote.
He also had an impressive 2.38 FIP, which hints some of his inflated ERA was due to poor luck or things outside of his control.
A talented pitcher, he has the stuff to become a dominant late-game reliever. If those advanced statistics remain in 2025, Garcia will become a more recognizable pitcher this year.