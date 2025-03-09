Texas Rangers Announce Next Wave of Spring Training Roster Cuts

Transactions for 3/9:



-RHP Cole Winn, LHPs Jacob Latz and Walter Pennington optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

-RHP Winston Santos optioned to Frisco (AA)

-Reassigned to minor league camp: 1B Blaine Crim, OF Cody Thomas, LHPs Michael Plassmeyer and Robby Ahlstrom, RHP Nolan Hoffman