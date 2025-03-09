Texas Rangers Announce Next Wave of Spring Training Roster Cuts
The Texas Rangers have made their next wave of roster cuts for this spring training, continuing to trim down their roster a bit further.
There were nine players moved around the system, which now leaves 52 players on the Major League spring training roster per the team.
Pitchers Cole Winn, Jacob Latz and Walter Pennington were all sent down to Triple-A Round Rock.
Winn was a first round pick all the way back in 2018 and has failed to establish himself. He made it to Triple-A back in 2021. He finally made his MLB debut last year, but had a 7.79 ERA in 13 bullpen outings.
Spring training was similarly tough on him with four runs allowed and four walks in 3.2 innings of work.
Pennington was solid over his 18 inning MLB debut last season, but had a 6.75 ERA over four innings this spring. He could still get called back up, but didn't do enough to start the year in the bullpen.
Latz didn't really get a chance to earn a roster spot this spring as he pitched just one scoreless inning with two strikeouts. He had a 3.71 ERA over 46 outings last season.
Right-handed pitcher Winston Santos was sent down to Double-A, which is where he finished last year. He was another player that didn't really do much in spring training with just 0.2 innings of work. He had a walk and allowed no hits in that time. The Top 30 prospect is certainly a future consideration.
First baseman Blaine Crim, outfielder Cody Thomas, pitcher Michael Plassmeyer, pitcher Robby Ahlstrom and pitcher Nolan Hoffman were all reassigned to the minor league camp.
Crim has been waiting on his chance to make it to the Majors, and does look to be a solid option for a bat if there is an injury.
He had a .313/.389/.375 slash line over 14 games. He has a solid hit tool and has at least 20 home runs in each of the last four seasons.
Thomas makes sense as a cut. He had just a .071/.235/.071 slash line over 17 plate appearances.
Plassmeyer and Hoffman are in similar cases. Plassmeyer gave up seven hits and four runs this spring. Hoffman allowed four hits and four runs with a walk in 2.2 innings.
All three players were signed to minor league deals prior to the start of the season, so it isn't a shock to see them moved after slow starts.
Ahlstrom will likely get a call up to help the MLB bullpen at some point this season. He had a 2.53 ERA in the minors last year and pitched four scorless innings with four strikeouts and just one walk this spring.