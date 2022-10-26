Former Giants coach Ron Wotus talked to former boss Bruce Bochy about the Texas Rangers bench coach role.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy reached out to at least one of his former San Francisco Giants coaches about a role with the team.

That coach, Ron Wotus, confirmed that during a conversation with KBNR Tonight in San Francisco. He also confirmed that he wasn’t interested.

“I talked to Boch obviously,” Wotus said. “I was honored that he reached out to me for his bench coach position. Obviously we worked together a long time and we remain close, as close as we’ve been — him being with the Giants in a special assistant role and me being the same. We’ve crossed paths a number of times and had a chance to spend time together.”

Wotus said he declined the opportunity to spend more time with family, saying he left the game last year to find more “balance” in his life. He serves as a special assistant to the Giants, which requires far less travel than coaching.

Few coaches know Bochy as well as Lotus. He was a Giants lifer, working for three straight Giants managers — Dusty Baker, Felipe Alou and Bochy. For Bochy, Wotus served as his bench coach until 2017, when he moved to third-base coach, which was his original job under Baker.

A second former Bochy assistant, Tim Flannery, posted on Twitter after Bochy’s hiring that he wouldn’t be joining him either, appearing to enjoy being a grandfather.

It’s not clear if Bochy reached out or if Flannery was heading off any speculation. Flannery served as Bochy’s third-base coach from 2007-14.

The timing comes on the heels of Rangers general manager Chris Young answering “yes” to the question of whether remaining Rangers coaches would be back for the 2023 season.

The Rangers announced in October they were inviting back the remainder of the staff, pending the managerial search.

The rest of the staff included bench coach and offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker, hitting coach Tim Hyers, assistant hitting coach Seth Conner, field coordinator Corey Ragsdale, bullpen coach Brett Hayes, catching coach Bobby Wilson, bullpen catcher Pat Cantwell and bullpen catcher Josh Frasier. Their roles could change, however.

The Rangers weren't as clear about Tony Beasley, who served as interim manager after Chris Woodward’s dismissal. Beasley had been the third-base coach since he joined the organization in 2015. It’s possible he could return in that role, or another role, in 2023.

Beasley went 17-31 as Rangers interim manager and was the only other person interviewed for the job by Young. That interview took place two days after the end of the regular season.

The Rangers’ main focus is finding a new pitching coach.

The Rangers parted ways with co-pitching coach Doug Mathis shortly after the season. They offered the other co-pitching coach, Brendan Sagara, another position in the organization. Texas also offered first-base coach Josh Johnson a to-be-determined on-the-field minor league player development position.

Bochy agreed to a three-year contract with the Rangers on Friday. He is the 20th full-time Rangers manager, but the first to come to Texas having previously led a team to a World Series title as a manager.

Bochy has a record of 2,003-2,029 with the San Diego Padres (1995-2006) and Giants (2007-19). He was the National League Manager of the Year in 1996.

He had his most significant success with the Giants, leading the team to World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2010 title came at the expense of the Rangers, who were making their first World Series appearance.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.