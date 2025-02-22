Texas Rangers Fan Favorite Agrees to Contract with Chicago Cubs
For the second time in as many days, a member of the Texas Rangers’ 2023 World Series champions has agreed to a deal with a new team.
Travis Jankowski, who was the Rangers’ fourth outfielder for the past two seasons, agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, as reported by KPRC-TV in Houston.
On Thursday, left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
It’s not clear if he’s agreed to a Major League or a minor-league deal. It likely requires Jankowski to pass a physical.
Texas opted not to bring him back for a third season as the Rangers believe they have the five outfielders they need for the regular season in Adolis García, Evan Carter, Dustin Harris, Wyatt Langford and Leody Taveras. The Rangers also have two super-utility players in Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran that can also play outfield.
Last year the left-handed hitter saw his numbers take a downturn, as he slashed .200/.266/.242/.508 with one home run — which came on opening day — and 12 RBI. He also stole 11 bases.
During the season, MLB Network’s Buck Showalter, a former MLB manager, called Jankowski the “best fourth outfielder in baseball.”
Like many of the Rangers he struggled after the franchise won its first World Series in 2023. That campaign was his first with Texas, as he signed a minor league deal with the franchise. He played well that spring but was nearly designated for assignment to start the season before an injury to center fielder Leody Taveres allowed the Rangers to keep him.
That was a boost to the Rangers, as he slashed .263/.357/.332/.689 with 12 doubles, one triple, one home run, 30 RBI, 34 runs, 42 strikeouts, 35 walks, and a team-leading 19 stolen bases.
Jankowski was a former first-round pick of the San Diego Padres in the 2012 MLB draft after he led Stony Brook to an appearance in the College Worlds Series. He made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Padres, and in 2016 he became an everyday player for the first time.
He has spent most of his career as a fourth or fifth outfielder with a lifetime slash line of .236/.319/.305/.624 with 11 home runs and 96 RBI.
The Cubs are in need of some veteran depth in their outfield after trading away Cody Bellinger and acquiring Kyle Tucker via trade.