Texas Rangers Get Surprising Ranking in Most Valuable MLB Franchises
The Texas Rangers are a somewhat young franchise in the MLB when compared to some others, forming in 1961 as the Washington Senators before turning into their current branding in 1972, and remaining as such ever since.
While they are generally pretty young, they have made a strong impact on the sports world, and have a widespread brand that has been able to keep up with the likes of the best teams in the MLB.
After their first World Series win in 2023, things have been up-and-down for the franchise, but overall they have found success over time. With talented players coming in the doors over the decades and relatively strong management in most cases, they have had most of what you could ask for in a franchise.
Now, they continue to build their brand identity and have done so in such a positive way that they are becoming valued even more year after year. In a recent study done by CNBC's Michael Ozanian, the valuation of the club would become more clear than ever before, and the MLB landscape would be put into better perspective as it allows everyone to fully understand how much these teams are truly worth.
Factoring in pretty much everything from media and licensing to sports betting and MLB TV, Ozanian was able to create a comprehensive list ranking the MLB teams by value, and providing further context into some of their financial limitations or boons.
The Rangers are one of the top teams on the list, sitting at No. 10 with a $2.75 billion value, as well as $446 million in revenue, $3 million in earnings before deductions, and a 25% rate of debt against the value of the team.
This is both good and bad for various reasons. On the positive side, the team is worth more than 20 other teams in the league and is among the likes of the Houston Astros in overall value.
However, the negative is that they have a substantial debt as part of their financials, with the third-highest percentage of their value being debt in the entire league, behind only the Miami Marlins (38%) and Washington Nationals (27%).
These two teams are not particularly known for high-level profit, and the Marlins are actually last on this list in value, with $1.2 billion to their name (the league average for this study was $2.62 billion).
This brings some intriguing conversations into light for the future, as the club is definitely highly valued due to their assets, but their debt is making it hard to turn a true profit year by year.