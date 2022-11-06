Skip to main content

Will Rangers Ever Be Where Astros Are Now?

The Texas Rangers share the state with the World Series champion Houston Astros, but the franchises are miles apart.
Have Arlington and Houston ever felt further apart?

The Texas Rangers’ closest rival is on top of the baseball world again after finishing off the Philadelphia Phillies. The Houston Astros are World Series champions.

Again.

That’s got to sting if you’re a Rangers fan. Or a Ranger.

To call it a rivalry between the Rangers and Astros might be stretching it. Texas has wandered aimlessly through the baseball landscape for years, piling up six straight losing seasons.

Houston has played in the last two Fall Classics and owns two titles, adding to the 2017 version with a World Series-clinching 4-1 victory Saturday night.

For now, the Rangers are the Astros' annoying but harmless little brothers in the Lone Star state.   

Yes, there was a time when Houston was a baseball wasteland. There were 100-loss campaigns and insinuations of tanking. And, of course, a sign-stealing scandal that cost many their jobs, including former manager A.J. Hinch.

That’s been mostly forgotten. Now, Astros Nation celebrates alongside manager Dusty Baker, the beloved baseball lifer who finally has a ring.

How far away is Texas from sipping champagne?

Feels pretty far after a season that saw a complete reshuffling of the front office, with team president Jon Daniels and manager Chris Woodward fired. General manager Chris Young is now in charge, though he may be bringing more help on board.

New manager Bruce Bochy didn’t come to Texas to lose. Not with three World Series wins on his resume.

The Rangers farm system is healthier than it’s been in years, and is a major reason Bochy came out of retirement. The half-billion-dollar middle infield combo of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien is another reason.

The Rangers also promise to be aggressive and spend in free agency. Texas has already been linked to the likes of Aaron Judge, Dallas native Clayton Kershaw and pitcher Carlos Rodón.

Maybe the Rangers are finally on the right road to throwing a party in Arlington like the one raging right now in Houston.

Even if it feels a long ways away.

