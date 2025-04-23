Texas Rangers’ Marquee Offseason Signing Has Been Massive Bust So Far
What was initially seen as a landmark offseason signing for the Texas Rangers is seeming more like a waste of money.
It’s especially a problem when the designated hitter doesn't have a hit in his last 38 at bats.
Joc Pederson signed a two-year, $37 million deal with the Rangers in December, making him the sixth-highest paid player on the roster.
In his 62 plate appearances for Texas so far, Pederson has absolutely nothing to show for it with a .055/.148/.073 slash line, 15 strikeouts and no RBI.
Pederson’s struggles have been hidden well, as the Rangers are off to a 13-9 start and lead the AL West.
Unfortunately, the blemish of his contract grows with every plate appearance. It’s gotten to the point where Pederson didn’t start the series finale versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, his former team he helped to a World Series title in 2020.
His absence came following attempts by manager Bruce Bochy to bolster Pederson’s confidence speaking with reporters last Saturday.
“I don’t see a guy that’s walking around with self-doubt," Bochy said to reporters, including Texas Rangers On SI on Saturday. "He’s still upbeat; he’s the first guy out of the dugout to congratulate teammates after we win a game. I don’t see a guy that looks concerned. He’s human, and he wants to help the club. He’s mentioned that. But he’s going to do a lot to help this team.”
Per the Dallas Morning News, Bochy did not give off any air of concern with Pederson’s trajectory, as he’ll receive consecutive rest days ahead of their series against the Athletics.
“I’ve been trying to give him a day off,” Bochy said. “I talked to Joc about this. He’s great, so all good there.”
Bochy pointed to Pederson needing to get his timing down and hoping things will subsequently click.
“It’s all about timing with him,” Bochy said. “It’s not ‘work harder, make any drastic changes.’ He’s just trying to get his timing down, and I think a little success will bring that. Maybe a couple of days off will serve him well.”
That shouldn’t be necessary for a 33-year-old veteran now in his 12th season.
Of all designated hitters in the MLB, Pederson is one of nine without a home run, and only two players have fewer hits.
That sting grows when Pederson is also the seventh-highest-paid designated hitter in the league, according to Spotrac.
Despite a social media campaign by Texas fans to help Pederson’s woes, he hasn’t been able to find the elusive timing Bochy feels he needs in order to click.