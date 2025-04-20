Texas Rangers' Struggling Slugger Off to Incredibly Bad Start at Plate
The Texas Rangers are off to a pretty good start to their 2025 campaign. Over their first 20 games, they have racked up an AL West-leading 12-8 record.
Despite the team's hot start though, there is one hitter in the lineup that has gotten off to an absolutely awful start at the plate.
Joc Pederson, who signed a two-year $37 million deal with the Rangers this past offseason, was brought on by the Texas front office to provide some much needed pop in a lineup that struggled in that department last season.
Unfortunately for the Rangers, their new addition hasn't exactly lit it up at the plate so far. In fact, Pederson has regressed into arguably the worst hitter in baseball in the small sample size.
Through his first 55 at bats in 2025, Pederson holds an absolutely brutal .055/.148/.073 slash line. That's good for just three total hits on the season, with only one of them going for extra bases.
Adding insult to injury is the fact that during Friday night's 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pederson's 0-3 performance extended his current hitting drought to 36 plate appearances.
Pederson, who is the primary DH spot, came over to the Rangers following a strong 2024 as a part of the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 132 games for the Diamondbacks, Pederson slashed .275/.393/.515 with 23 home runs and 64 RBIs.
This most recent showing is what Texas was hoping to get when they signed the two-time World Series champ, but he's obviously been anything but his 2024 self.
Despite his less than ideal start at the plate, manager Bruce Bochy doesn't appear to be losing faith quite yet. Pederson's track record at the big league level is more than enough to afford him some leave way, and that's what Bochy continues to give him.
“I don’t see a guy that’s walking around with self-doubt," Bochy said to reporters, including Texas Rangers On SI on Saturday. "He’s still upbeat, he’s the first guy out of the dugout to congratulate teammates after we win a game. I don’t see a guy that looks concerned. He’s human and he wants to help the club. He’s mentioned that. But he’s going to do a lot to help this team.”
Plus Rangers fans tried to help on Saturday. A social media campaign launched by Rangers Nation on X (formerly Twitter) urged fans to cheer for Pederson during Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's something similar to what Philadelphia Phillies fans did for struggling Trea Turner in 2023.
When Pederson came to the plate for the first time, he was greeted by chants of "Pede-er-son" from the home crowd at Globe Life Field. But he went 0-for-2 for the game, pushing his streak of at-bats without a hit to 38 plate apperances, one short of the team record.
That being said, there comes a point where a player's lack of production at the plate becomes so detrimental to the team that there is no other choice but to bench him.
Obviously Bochy doesn't think that he's reached that point with Pederson just yet, but one has to imagine that the clock has started ticking.
It will be interesting to see what adjustments Pederson is able to make in the coming weeks, and if they will be enough to get him back on the right track at the plate. If he isn't able to do so, then he may force his new manager into a difficult decision.