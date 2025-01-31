Texas Rangers May Have Seen Best of What is Left from Future Hall of Famer
The Texas Rangers chose the right time to go all in leading into the 2023 season and at that year's MLB trade deadline.
It worked out in their favor, seeing the club bring home the first World Series Championship in franchise history.
In 2024, things did not go as well. The Rangers missed out on the playoffs completely, finishing the year with a 78-84 record, 10 1/2 games behind the dynastic Houston Astros.
The outlook for 2025 does look to be much better for the club, which is looking to receive much healthier years from Jacob deGrom and Corey Seager, two superstars who could singlehandedly carry most teams to the postseason.
Part of the 2023 World Series squad departed in free agency this winter and signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.
Scherzer was a piece that Texas acquired ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline from the New York Mets, and while he did not perform well in the postseason, his regular season performance played a big part in the team making it to October.
After the trade, Scherzer pitched to a 3.20 ERA across 45 innings in eight starts with 53 strikeouts and a 135 ERA+.
2024 would see a stark contrast of performance from the veteran, who dealt with his own share of injuries en route to a 3.95 ERA across 43 1/3 innings in nine starts with 40 strikeouts and a 101 ERA+.
That final stretch run of 2023, could have been the best of what is left in the tank for future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.
The veteran has been at the Major League level since 2008, a total of 17 seasons, and has tallied 2,878 innings in that time for an average of 169.3 per year, including the COVID-shortened 2020. Have I mentioned that he is entering his age-40 campaign?
Since a high mark of 94.9 miles per hour on his fastball in 2019, the velocity has continued to tumble year-over-year, reaching only 92.5 MPH in 2024, falling in the 26th percentile for MLB.
The decline in velocity has seen his fastball go from one of the best in the sport with a run value of 16 in 2019, falling in the 95th percentile, to a run value of one in 2024.
It was a stellar run down the stretch of 2023 and was a key reason for the Rangers making it into October. It also may have been the last great run left in the tank for Max Scherzer.