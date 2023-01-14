The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver agreed to a deal shortly before the final deadline to file for arbitration on Friday night.

The Texas Rangers announced on Friday night that an agreement between the team and Mitch Garver was reached to avoid arbitration, something that appeared possible earlier Friday.

The Rangers announced that it had reached terms with four arbitration-eligible players — first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, along with pitchers Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández and Brett Martin.

Martin will miss part of the season after shoulder surgery set for next week.

Garver was the one arbitration-eligible player not listed. The Dallas Morning News reported that Garver and the Rangers were expected to exchange financial numbers on Friday afternoon. There was still a chance the two sides could agree to a deal before the arbitration deadline at the end of the night.

At 10:47 p.m. central time on Friday, the Rangers announced an agreement via tweet. They did not announce financial terms, but multiple reports had the deal at $3.9 million.

Had Garver and the Rangers gone to a hearing, it would have been the first such hearing for the Rangers since since first baseman Lee Stevens in 2000. The Athletic reported the Rangers' streak last year.

Friday was the deadline for teams to either exchange arbitration numbers or to settle on a salary before arbitration. Arbitration hearing begin Jan. 30 and continue through Feb. 17.

This is Garver’s final season before free agency. He is coming off a disappointing season that ended with surgery.

The Rangers acquired Garver in a trade on March 12 from the Minnesota Twins, giving up infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pitcher Ronny Henriquez.

Garver went on the 10-day injured list on May 10 with a right forearm flexor muscle strain. He was called up from a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on May 19. He went back on the injured list on June 10, began a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on June 19 and returned to the Rangers on June 21. On July 11 the Rangers put him on the 60-day injured list after right forearm flexor tendon surgery and declared him out for the rest of the season.

After that, Garver had surgery in the hope of being ready for spring training. Manager Bruce Bochy said in December that Garver anticipates he will be ready.

Because of the injury, Garver wasn’t able to catch and spent the majority of his season as a designated hitter.

Garver batted .207/.298/.404/.702 in 54 games (39-for-188), scoring 23 runs, along with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 24 RBI.

Garver’s best season came in 2019 with Minnesota, when he batted .273 with 31 home runs and 67 RBI. He earned a Silver Slugger award that season.

The Rangers earlier announced that pitchers and catchers would report to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow after on Feb. 20.

The Texas Rangers have already announced their spring training game schedule, which starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex it shares with the Royals.

The Rangers will wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

