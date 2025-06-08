Texas Rangers Name Starter for Bullpen Game Against Washington Nationals
WASHINGTON — The Texas Rangers will use its bullpen to work Sunday’s series finale with the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon.
After Saturday’s game, manager Bruce Bochy named the starter — right-hander Jacob Latz.
Bochy did not indicate how long Latz would pitch or the arrangement of the relievers after Latz. The only pitcher he said he intends to stay away from is right-handed reliever Chris Martin, who pitched the ninth inning of Saturday's victory over the Nationals. Martin recently came off the 15-day injured list.
Luke Jackson, who pitched the eighth inning on Saturday, will be available, as will the rest of the bullpen.
Bochy and the Rangers lucked out. On Friday, left-handed starter Patrick Corbin pitched a complete game in 2-0 loss to Washington. On Saturday, starter Jacob deGrom pitched seven strong innings.
Between them, they enabled the Rangers to preserve most of their bullpen for Sunday. Since Monday is an off day for the Rangers, anyone aside from Martin is available.
The 29-year-old Latz has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Rangers but emerged as a full-time relief option last year.
In 2025 he’s pitched in 12 games with no decisions and a 2.95 ERA. He has 20 strikeouts and eight walks in 18.1 innings. He has pitched multiple innings in two of his last three games, including a three-inning stint against Toronto on May 27 that helped preserve a 2-0 win.
That why it’s possible Latz could be more than just an opener.
Bochy indicated on Friday that Sunday could be a bullpen game and confirmed it on Saturday by saying that Tyler Mahle, whose turn was expected on Sunday, would be pushed back to Tuesday. That means he’ll face his former team in Minnesota.
There is no health issue for Mahle, who is in his first full season of action after recovery from Tommy John surgery. Texas is being mindful of his workload and giving him the same treatment given to deGrom by finding him an extra day when possible.
The off day in Minnesota allows the Rangers to do that for the 30-year-old right-hander.
The right-hander pitched the opener in Tampa Bay on Tuesday and took the loss, as he gave up five hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Mahle is 5-3 with a 2.02 ERA, one of the best ERAs in the American League.
