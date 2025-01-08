Texas Rangers No Longer See This Position as ‘Primary Target’ This Offseason
The Texas Rangers have put together an array of bullpen talent this offseason, both in free agency and via trade.
But, the one thing Texas hasn’t been able to sign is a proven closer. And, for now, that appears to be the way it’s going to be.
Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker spoke to reporters during a Zoom call to formally announced the signing of reliever Chris Martin. He said the organization is “comfortable” with what it has assembled for the bullpen and that pursuing a closer isn’t necessary a focus right now.
“I don’t think it’s a specific need per se,” he said. “I think it’s something that we’re going to entertain if those opportunities present themselves. But we do feel we have multiple relievers right now in the bullpen that are capable of closing, and we’ll let that sort itself out.”
He went on to say the Rangers were not looking for any particular role in the bullpen in free agency.
That would appear to mean two things. First, trying to re-sign last year’s closer, Kirby Yates, is unlikely.
Yates had an All-Star season as he emerged as the Rangers’ closer. He finished with 33 saves and a 1.17 ERA. It was his best season since 2019 with San Diego, where he had a Major League-leading 41 saves with a 1.19 ERA. He made the National League All-Star team and was ninth in Cy Young voting.
But he’s 37 years old and after signing a one-year, $4 million deal with Texas, he’s likely seeking a multi-year deal.
Second, the Rangers will probably start spring training sorting through a group of options for closer that don’t have much experience in the role.
For instance, Martin — who has pitched nine MLB seasons — has just 14 career saves. With the current bullpen, he’s the career leader.
Other recent acquisitions include Shawn Armstrong (eight saves), Jacob Webb (six saves), Hoby Milner (one save) and Robert Garcia (no saves),
Holdover set-up man Josh Sborz has one career save. Marc Church, who made his MLB debut late last year, doesn’t have an MLB save but has 11 minor league saves.
Fenstermaker said it would be up to manager Bruce Bochy and the coaching staff to sift through the options and figure out the closer situation, assuming the Rangers don’t make anymore acquisitions.
Texas found its closer during its 2023 World Series run with Will Smith, who didn’t start the season in the job but had 22 of the Rangers’ 30 saves.