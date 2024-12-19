Kirby Yates Is Still An Option! Time Remains For Texas Rangers To Re-Sign All-Star Closer
To assess the market of free-agent Texas Rangers closer Kirby Yates, one has to do some research.
Yates is one of the top closers on the market, even at 37 years old. He's coming off his best season in years with Texas, which lured him to the team with a one-year, $4 million deal last offseason.
It’s likely to take more to bring the right-hander back. He’ll also likely want more than just a one-year deal.
But what’s the number Yates is looking for? And which teams are most interested?
Lately, focus has been on the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers, teams also looking for closer help in 2025.
The Tigers — who went on an amazing second-half run to make the playoffs and win their American League Wild Card series — were recently linked to Yates, per KPRC in Houston.
The Cubs were linked to Yates in reports Wednesday morning. The Cubs started last season with Adbert Alzolay, who needed Tommy John surgery and was released. They ended the season with a committee led by Hector Neris and Porter Hodge.
Chicago just executed a huge trade to land Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker to help their offense and then flipped Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees.
As for the money, MLB Trade Rumors projected earlier this offseason that Yates might get a one-year, $14 million contract, with age being the chief concern, along with missing a considerable portion of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons to Tommy John surgery and recovery.
Being a full year removed from his recovery was, in part, what made him so attractive to the Rangers last offseason.
Yates had an All-Star season as he emerged as the Rangers’ closer. He finished with 33 saves and a 1.17 ERA. It was his best season since 2019 with San Diego, when he had an MLB-leading 41 saves with a 1.19 ERA. He made the National League All-Star team and was ninth in Cy Young voting.
The Rangers don’t have a closer candidate in the bullpen right now. Per Fangraphs’ Roster Resource, the Rangers are projected to have a payroll $207 million. There is pressure to stay under the luxury tax threshold of $241 million.
A $14 million deal for a reliable reliever like Yates to act as a bridge to a new closer in 2026 doesn’t seem like a bad idea for the Rangers.