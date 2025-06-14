Texas Rangers Outfielder Out of Lineup After Suffering Wrist Injury
ARLINGTON — Once again, Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter is on the shelf. But manager Bruce Bochy is hoping it will be a short stay.
Outfielder Evan Carter was not in the lineup for Saturday’s game with the Chicago White Sox. Wyatt Langford was in center field with Sam Haggerty sliding into the starting lineup in left field.
Carter left Friday’s game in the seventh inning and was replaced by Haggerty. He was diagnosed with right wrist soreness. In Carter’s words, he “jammed” his right wrist while using it to brace himself while making a diving catch earlier in the game.
His absence from the starting lineup wasn’t that unexpected. Bochy hinted at it on Friday night but said he would know more after Carter had a night of rest.
He was set to receive diagnostics on the wrist on Saturday, but Bochy didn’t have the results. He considered the tests precautionary. The Rangers’ training staff told Bochy that Carter’s wrist had “pretty good soreness going on.”
Bochy left open the possibility of not playing Carter on Sunday as the Rangers have an off day on Monday before hosting the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. That would give the outfielder three full days of rest.
Carter went 0-for-2 with a walk when he left the game, dropping his slash for the season to .283/.368/.517 with four home runs and 10 RBI. He had been one of the Rangers’ hotter hitters of late.
Entering the homestand he had hit a home run in three of his last four games and was a key part of Texas’ offensive explosion against the Minnesota Twins, as the Rangers scored 16 runs in two of those three games.
While on the road trip he had consecutive games of three or more hits for the first time in his career, scored four runs in a game and hit home runs in back-to-back games for the second time in his career.
In the last four games Carter’s batting average rose from .196 to .293 with a 10-for-16 surge at the plate. He had played in eight games, seven of which were in center field, after being activated from the 10-day injured list on June 3. He was placed on the IL on May 17 with a right quad strain.
He started the season in the minor leagues and was called up on May 6.
