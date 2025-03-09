Watch: Texas Rangers Star Outfielder Sheds Injury, Makes Spring Training Debut
The minor oblique issue that slowed down Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford is now a thing of the past.
Langford made his spring training exhibition game debut on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, as he played in left field and batted third.
Being in the field was a bit of a surprise. Langford was supposed to play on Friday as the designated hitter. But that game was rained out. So, his debut was pushed back a day. When the Rangers announced the lineup for Saturday, Langford was back in the No. 3 spot but was set to play left field.
Langford made three trips through the batting order, going 1-for-2 with a walk before he was pulled after five innings and replaced by Alejandro Osuna. It’s customary for players in Langford’s situation to play roughly half a game in spring training when they have been working through an injury.
Langford’s first at-bat resulted in a hit, a single that left him stranded at first base after Josh Jung popped out to end the inning.
He didn’t bat again until the fourth inning when he drew a walk. He later advanced to third base on a double by Jung and scored on Kevin Pillar’s sacrifice fly.
That big inning by the Rangers afforded Langford one more at-bat in the fifth, as he grounded out to third base.
In the field, Langford handled a fly ball by Kansas city’s Luke Maile in the third inning. Maile then hit a line drive to Langford for a single in the fifth inning, which represented his only two field chances of the game.
The Rangers have been cautious with Langford since he suffered a minor oblique injury early in spring training. Each of the last two spring trainings they’ve had a player suffer an oblique injury early in spring training and miss opening day — Leody Taveras in 2023 and Nathaniel Lowe in 2024.
Langford was the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 4 overall) in 2023, and he rocketed through the minor league system getting all the way to Triple-A Round Rock by season’s end. Last spring training he earned an MLB job right out of spring training and eventually became the everyday left fielder.
Langford slashed .253/.325/.415/.740 in 134 games last season, as he hit 16 home runs and drove in 74 runs. He had slow start to the season, but his bat really picked up in the back half of the campaign.
He was named the American League player of the month for September after he slashed batted .300/.386/.610/.996 with an AL-leading eight home runs in the month. He finished in the Top 10 of American League rookie of the year voting.