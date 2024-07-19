Texas Rangers Pitchers Tyler Mahle, Dane Dunning Rehabbing At Round Rock
ARLINGTON — Injured Texas Rangers pitchers Tyler Mahle and Dane Dunning will both pitch for the Triple-A Round Rock Express on Saturday as they rehab from injuries.
The Rangers announced Mahle would start the game on Saturday. Dunning, who was in the Rangers’ clubhouse on Friday, told reporters that he would pitch after Mahle.
Mahle is in the final stages of his recovery from right UCL repair surgery last year. Saturday’s start will be his fourth on the rehab assignment. In his previous three starts, he has pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up no runs and three hits. He has struck out eight and walked one.
Each of his previous starts was for a different Rangers affiliate — the Arizona Complex League Rangers, Double-A Frisco and Round Rock.
The Rangers signed him to a two-year deal in the offseason, with a small first-year salary, knowing that the right-hander would not be ready to help them until the second half of the season. He has been on the 60-day injured list since Opening Day.
The seven-year vet is 33-41 lifetime with a 4.30 ERA. He broke in with Cincinnati in 2017 and played with Minnesota for part of the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He pitched in five games last season before the injury.
Dunning was placed on the 15-day IL for the second time this season with shoulder soreness. He threw his first rehab game with Double-A Frisco on Sunday. He threw two innings, giving up no runs and a hit in 19 pitches.
The right-hander said the recent MRI on his shoulder was clean and that his recovery this time around has been much quicker. He’s not certain what the next step is after Saturday’s game.
“I think they want to build me up like a starter so I can handle long relief when I come back,” Dunning said.
He is 4-7 with a 4.71 ERA this season. He began the year in the rotation but moved to the bullpen after Max Scherzer was activated from the 60-day IL. Dunning’s last appearance was July 3 against San Diego. He is eligible to return when ready.