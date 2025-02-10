Texas Rangers Predicted To Add Much-Needed Bullpen Help via Reunion With Reliever
The Texas Rangers have a roster that looks pretty much to be set just a few days away from spring training getting underway.
Looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 campaign in which they won only 78 games, general manager Chris Young got to work shaking up the roster.
A lot of their turnaround is tied to better luck in the health department, as several key players missed significant chunks of time last year.
The part of the team that was hit the hardest by injuries was the pitching staff, specifically the starting rotation.
Max Scherzer made only nine starts in 2024 and departed this offseason to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom made three starts apiece and will be looking to get back on track in 2025.
Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney were the only starters to make at least 29 starts last campaign; Eovaldi was re-signed to a three-year, $75 million deal while Heaney remains a free agent.
The starting rotation could certainly be amongst the best in the American League if a few things break their way. Youngsters Cody Bradford and Kumar Rocker continuing their development would help immensely.
Concerns with the starting rotation make the current situation will the bullpen all the more curious.
The Rangers overhauled their group of relief pitchers as Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Jose Leclerc and Andrew Chafin all hit the open market.
Yates and Leclerc have already departed, agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics, respectively.
The other veterans remain free agents, and Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report believes that a reunion with Robertson is going to occur.
Texas desperately needs a reliever that has some late-game experience. Expecting to contend this year, it would be a major risk heading into the season without a reliever who has experience closing games.
Robertson would address that need and has experience working in all different roles, and is reportedly not deadset on being a closer as some of the other options still available to sign.
His age, as he turns 40 years old on April 9, is certainly a concern. But, he showed zero signs of slowing down in 2024, registering a 1.7 WAR with a 3.00 ERA across 72 innings with 99 strikeouts.
Possessing a devastating cutter, Robertson looks like he can pitch for another year or two at the very least.
With options quickly dwindling, the Rangers should get a deal done with the veteran as soon as possible. With spring training days away, all it would take is one injury on a team elsewhere for another franchise to swoop in and sign him away.